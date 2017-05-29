LAHORE - Restaurant goers were shocked to know about Pakistan Food Authority raids in the last two weeks at uptown restaurants in the provincial capital.

Ambassador Hotel on Davis Road was fined Rs200,000 for not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). According to Director Operation Rafia Haider, “In Ambassador Hotel kitchen, PFA team found insects in the kitchen, fungicide food items, bloodied meat in the wrecked freezer and wasted food.”

Pak Sweet shop on Bund Road was also sealed due to presence of insects in the processing area, substandard personal cleanliness of the staff, working with uncovered head, food items spread irregularly on the floor, and open headed dustbins. Riaz Cold Storage at Multan Road was sealed due to not mentioning the date of manufacturing and expiry on ready food items, preservation of food in rusted containers, unpreserved frozen products on room temperature, lack of safety for staff, usage of contaminated items.

Even though the availability of clean drinking water is among top priorities of Punjab government, the situation is not satisfying when it comes to the production units of these filtration plants. A filtration plant at Sharif Pura was sealed due to presence of unlabeled bottles, fake branding and advertisement, and usage of blue chemical drums. Nearly 1,200 litres of contaminated syrup was also wasted on the spot.

Shah Jahan Hotel and Marriage Hall on Davis Road were sealed for poor cleanliness. Islam Meat Shop, Ayub Road, Shadbagh, was sealed and an FIR was lodged for preserving meat in a rusted freezer.

Talha Sawayyan Badami Bagh and Lahore Sweets Daroghawala Chowk were fined Rs12,500 collectively.

Hafiz Sweets, Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town; Sana Store; Abbasi Store; Green Traders; Mama Kabab Faroosh; Rafique Sweets; Gulshan Sweets; Pardesi Tikka, Food Street Anarkali; Sharif General Store; Shahi Pan Shop; and Cakes & Bakes were given warning notices to improve the hygienic conditions.

PFA had extended time and operation in Lahore, Faisalabad and adjacent districts ahead of the holy month. PFA teams are working in three shifts from Sehar and Iftar timings.

Moreover, special teams will operate in Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib.

As milk and yogurt related item sales goes on rise in Ramazan, PFA will continue to check on milk shops. Special teams will check milk quality at the time of Sehar and Iftar.

During last week, the food authority had sealed five-star and a four-star hotel in the last two days.

A PFA spokesperson told The Nation that the operation would be continue without any discrimination.

Also, the PFA director general, Noorul Amin Maingal, warned hotels which do not fall in food safety regime will be sealed.

FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH