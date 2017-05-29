LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has directed that effective steps be taken for monitoring the quality, supply and prices of eatables in Ramazan bazaars so that relief could be provided to people in real sense.

Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Sunday, he warned that no compromise would be made on quality of items.

The minister said that under the Punjab government's Ramazan package, items like flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, vegetables and fruits will be available at concessionary rates during the holy month.

He directed all the departments concerned to make every effort for providing fruits of Ramazan package to the people. He added that provincial ministers and top officials have been assigned duties to supervise arrangements for Ramazan bazaars; the deputy commissioner should extend full cooperation to them during their visits.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed directed deputy commissioners to launch a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders for ensuring availability of daily-use commodities at fixed prices. He said that rate lists should be displayed at shops for facilitating people. He also highlighted the role of elected representatives in controlling prices of commodities.

For ensuring quality, the chief secretary said, Punjab Food authority can be engaged in the cities where it is already working.

Industries Secretary Dr Mujtaba Piracha told the meeting that 319 Ramzan bazaars have been set up throughout the province, while the Agriculture Department has established fair price shops at these Ramzan bazaars.

A control room in Industries department has started working, he said, adding that the price control magistrates have been deputed for monitoring prices.

According to the secretary, some 2,000 Madni Dastarkhawan will also be set up during the holy month in the province to provide facility of Sahar and Iftar.





OUR STAFF REPORTER