LAHORE - Parliamentarians from Rawalpindi division called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Punjab House Islamabad on Sunday.

Federal Ministers Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Maryam Aurangzeb, MNA Hamza Shehbaz and other members of national and provisional assembly were present on this occasion.

They exchanged views regarding development projects, public welfare programs, Kisan Package, wheat procurement campaign, Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program, Law & Order and other projects in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N government is striving for progress and prosperity of the country and that’s why federal government has presented public-friendly, developmental budget which will bring economic prosperity in the country and completion of mega projects will bring ease for public.

“Transparency is our hallmark and government is acting on the roadmap of economic revolution. Energy projects have been completed ahead of schedule, which is increasing power output. Terrorism has been overcome due to sacrifices of police, Rangers, Army and common people and law and order situation has improved in the country,” the CM held.

He said: “Our core attention is to bring prosperity in the life of common man and all-out resources have been used for his facilitation. Establishing infrastructure on latest lines has brought record investment in the country and huge amount of funds has been allocated for enhancing health, education, communication facilities, law & order, smooth flow of traffic as well as sports facilities for Rawalpindi,” he added.

Announcing safe city project for Rawalpindi, Shehbaz Sharif said that this project will also be launched in Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur as its funds have been earmarked. He said that in order to provide relief to public 318 Sasty Ramzan Bazars have been set up throughout the province with the historic Ramadan Package of nine billion rupees.

Decrease in the prices of fertilizers and interest free loans have benefited small cultivators. For the first time, billions of rupees have been saved from development projects which are further used in other development schemes. He said that all the DHQ hospitals of the province are provided with new CT scan machines and high standard medicines.

Shehbaz Sharif said that results of bye-elections are a proof of public trust on PML-N and its policies. He directed public representatives and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N) to keep their attention focused on public service instead embroiled in political confrontation, according to the expectations of the national leadership.

He said that Sahiwal coal power project of 1320 MW has set international record by starting production of electricity within just 22 months and trial of its second plant has also started. This project with additional 660MW will collectively produce 1320 MW electricity until 10 June. He said that despite hurdles created by sit-in trendsetters, programme of progress and prosperity of the country has been forwarded.

He said that past governments have plundered national resources ruthlessly and now these so called change-mongers have tried to derail the country by conspiring against development but with the grace of Allah Almighty, sensible public have failed their conspiracy. Had such hurdles not been created, the development rate would have been much better, he sighed.

The chief minister insisted public representatives to turn every stone to provide relief to the public and complete development schemes on priority basis. He said with the completion of energy projects, the country will witness the end of load shedding by the start of 2018.

Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan briefed the meeting about law and order situation and steps taken regarding security measurements. Federal & Provincial Ministers and Members Assembly presented recommendations regarding provincial budget.

They also appreciated performance of Punjab government especially saving public money in development projects and transparent policies of Shehbaz Sharif. Provincial Ministers Rana Sana Ullah, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, Chaudhry Sher Ali, Jahangir Khanzada, Members National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Jilani, Asia Naz Tanoli, PML (N) Leader Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Member Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif, Haji Umar Farooq, Shavez Khan, Raja Muhammad Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad Malik, Iftikhar Warsi, Shaukat Aziz Bhatti, Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal, Zafar Iqbal, Rahila Yahya Munawar , Zill-e-Huma, Zaib un nisa Awan, Tahseen Fawad, Lubna Rehan, Sobia Anwar Sati and other members of parliament, Chief Sectary Zahid Saeed, IG Punjab Police Usman Khattak and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif directed traffic police authorities to devise an effective traffic plan for uninterrupted traffic flow in Ramadan particularly at Iftaar time.

He ordered to implement this plan of effective strategies in major cities of Punjab including Lahore in order to save citizens from any difficulty. There shouldn’t be any disruption in traffic flow during Iftaar-time, he added.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned worst state terrorism by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Expressing profound feeling of distress and misery over the martyrdom of Kashmiri individuals as a result of firing by Indian army, the Chief Minister said that Indian Forces have crossed each farthest point of the abuse on unarmed Kashmiries and this psychological militant act is exceedingly condemnable which has uncovered the most noticeably bad face of India.

