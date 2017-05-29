LAHORE - Last week an additional district and sessions judge directed an accountant of Deputy Inspector General Police to confiscate the salary of 10 police officials for not appearing as prosecution witnesses in different cases.

A letter issued by the judge to the DIG office said that Raiwind City police station’s sub-inspector Ahmad Nawaz, Nazir Ahmad and three other constables while Sub-Inspector of Qila Gujjar Singh police station Khaliq Hussain, Abdur Rauf and three constables are also not appearing in narcotics case as prosecution witnesses.

The court passed the order regarding confiscation of their salary when the officials repeatedly ignored the court’s orders. The judge observed that these officials should not be issued salary till the next orders. The court directed the authorities to comply with the order and submit report.

During visit of a Special Anti-Narcotics Court, it appeared that hundreds of cases are pending. The major reason is that witnesses are not being produced before the courts and subsequently the litigants are suffering.

The officials of the public departments have callous approach towards orders of the courts whether these are lower or higher courts.

During hearing of a petition seeking direction for the provincial government to make functional the central laboratory of Environment Protection Agency, answer of a law officer was very interesting. He said that central laboratory was not made functional as a ‘stay order was passed by a court to restrain project director Javed Iqbal from functioning’. He said it is the sole reason that central laboratory has not been made functional due to the stay order. The government was ordered last year in July to make the lab functional but so far it was not implemented. A lawyer petitioner said that restraining order was passed in March 2017 while the order to make the central lab functional was passed last year in July. The petitioner said the employees who were appointed to implement the environmental laws and making the laboratory functional have not been regularised yet despite the clear orders of the court.

The law office responded to the court that the order of the court regarding regularization has been complied but since due to the paucity of funds, the employees cannot be regularised.

Expressing dismay over the poor working of EPA, the chief justice directed the respondents to produce the record on Monday (today) regarding making the central laboratory functional. The CJ observed that it would also be decided whether the appointment of project director Javaid Iqbal was rightly made or not. The petitioner drew the attention of the court that Javaid Iqbal appointment as Director General of Environmental Protection Agency has already been declared as illegal and a NAB reference is also pending. In such situation, how he can be appointed as project director to make the central laboratory functional.

The CJ observed that it would be decided on the next hearing (today), because the enforcement of fundamental rights are at stake and non implementation of making the central laboratory is resulting in non implementation of Environmental laws as Lahore is becoming one of the most polluted cities in the world.

It was also witnessed during the week that a man, sitting outside a courtroom, was sharing the sad tale of his case with a friend. He said his case was adjourned for September 12. He said his case now would be taken up after four months.

Asim Dar, a litigant, who challenged decision of Lahore Development Authority in which he was dismissed from the service. He said he was removed charges of corruption and taking 30 per cent commercialization fee from the citizens on their plots in Sheikhupura district.

He said that the LDA’s decision was unlawful as it was contrary to the facts. He said he had never been appointed with the Commercialization branch, the branch said to be the place of scam. He said he and some other officials were implicated in the said scam. LDA, after removing him from the services, had forwarded a reference to the NAB to hold inquiry of the petitioner and other officials allegedly involved in getting commercialization fee from the citizens.

And the NAB also started inquiry against him and his other accused, he said. Justice Mudassir Khalid Abbasi of the LHC took up his petition after it was transferred from the single bench of Justice Ali Baqar Najfi. The judge sought parawise comments from the LDA and put off further hearing of the petition untilSeptember 12, a date of around four months.

Similarly, a LHC full bench put off until September 21 the proceedings on a petition filed by former head of provincial police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera against decision of a trial court summoning him to face the trial in Model Town shooting.

The bench headed by Justice Yawar Ali took up the petition. Minhajul Quran Secretariat’ s administrator had also filed the petition challenging partial decision of the trial court in which 12 respondents including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, provincial law minister Rana Sana Ullah and others were not summoned to face trial in the said case.

The bench, according to the PAT’s counsel, observed that this petition would also be heard with the petition of Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, the former IGP, on the next hearing….which is almost four-month date.

Besides this, a full bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah reserved verdict on a matter related to land acquisition. It was second time that the court reserved verdict as initially it was reserved on Feb 2, 2016. The case No 16109-11 was instituted in LHC on July 11, 2011.

The matter was heard by a single bench, then by a division bench and now it was reserved by a full bench. The overall period, the litigants waited for decision on the matter, is around seven years since the case was instituted before the LHC on July 11, 2011.

FIDA HUSSNAIN