LAHORE: Immigration authorities arrested a passenger who is trying to travel on a fake passport at Allama Iqbal International Airport, said spokesman for FIA on Sunday.

He said that during the immigration clearance of flight TK715, a passenger was intercepted by Humayun Masood FC, with suspicion that his pictures did not match with picture on British passport with name M Amir which he was carrying. –Staff Reporter

Later, it was confirmed that passenger was attempting to travel on his brother's passport while his real name was Muhammad Baber. Passenger was sent to FIA AHTC Lahore for further legal action. There was close resemblance among passenger and passport picture hence it an excellent detection by the staff, said spokesman.