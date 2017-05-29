LAHORE - The PML-Q and Pakistan Awami Tehreek have termed the federal budget fraud, stating the allocation of Rs 1,000 million in the name of development projects have been made actually to buy the next general election.

PML-Q senior leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi criticised the budget in media briefing while PAT issued a separate white paper “ridiculing” Finance minister Ishaq Dar’s jugglery with words.

The PML-N had announced Rs341 billion for farmers but only released Rs20 billion under “Kissan Package” which was also distributed among patwaris and government machinery instead of deserving agriculturists, said Ch Parvez on Sunday.

Only Rs12 billion had been allocating for drinking water facilities whereas a hefty Rs 21billion spent on useless laptop scheme to buy youth in Sharif favour, he added. Punjab former CM condemned government for not controlling inflation, saying price hike touched 50 per cent in Sharifs’ tenure but only 10 per cent increase in salaries was made in the budget. He also came down hard on the government for not controlling load shedding. He said load shedding duration touched 12-hour in a day even in the month of Ramazan.

PAT, in a white paper, said Nawaz government by taking loans of Rs 800 billion and allocating Rs 1,363 billion for payment of interest had again ignored the issues like education, health, access to justice, law and order, adulteration-free food and clean drinking water. The allocation for payment of interest was far more than the amount earmarked for development and defence, it stated.

The white paper was issued after a special session of the PAT budget committee with secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur in the chair while Basharat Jaspal, Brig (retd) Muhammad Mushtaq, Fayyaz Warriach, Dr SM Zameer, Noorullah Siddiqui, Sajid Mahmood Bhatti, Faraz Naz and Mazhar Mahmood Alvi participated as members. Government made policies that encouraged interest-based trade and the worst example in this regard was an allocation of Rs 1,363 billion for payment of interest.

By pursuing interest-based policies, the government has miserably failed to fulfill its constitutional obligations of providing social justice, improving financial well-being of people and providing equal growth opportunities. Of the government dependence on loans, it said increase in loans from the GDP permissible limit of 60 per cent to 69 per cent was a sign of weak economy and was also against the national interest.

OUR STAFF REPORTER