LAHORE - Profiteering continued on Sunday, which marked the first day of Ramazan, with fruits and vegetables being sold on high prices at open markets despite heavy government machinery and an army of price control magistrates tasked to check on overcharging.

Potatoes, fixed at Rs35, were sold at Rs 40 to 50 in open market; Quetta’s onion, fixed at Rs25, was sold at Rs 50 in open market; banana, fixed at Rs 170, was sold at Rs200 to Rs230 in open market; and Desi lemon, fixed at Rs185, was sold at Rs 200. On the other hand, overwhelming rush was seen at Sasta Ramazan Bazaars where quality of pulses, fruits was so low.

No expiry dates were mentioned on spices and pulses items available at Ramazan bazaars at Wahdat Colony, Naeem Shaeed and Barkat Market bazaars.

To a query, a PFA spokesperson told The Nation, “We aim to root out sales of open spices that are being sold without mentioning expiry dates.”

People expressed their reservations on the quality of fruits, dates and other essential commodities at Wahdat Colony Ramzan Bazaar.

Shahid Baig, a resident of Wahdat Colony, said that dates were not up to the mark. “If we still have to buy dates from open market as prices are high here, then what the purpose for setting up these Sasta Ramazan bazaars,” he questioned.

At Agriculture Fare Shop, Wahdat Colony, there was shortage of ladyfinger on Sunday noon. Moreover, chicken was short at Barkat Market Ramazan Baazaar.

According to Market Committee Secretary Shezad Cheema, there are five market committees in city and Wahdat colony Sasta Ramazan bazaar falls under the jurisdiction of Multan Road Market Committee. “We were not expecting that much rush but we managed to supply four to five times more stock to Sasta Ramazan Bazaars,” he told The Nation.

Cheema said that it was first Ramazan and Sunday so people preferred to buy in stocks from Sasta Ramazan bazaars. The official said only five items including Dal Channa, banana, apple, Basin, and dates have Rs20 subsidy. He claimed they were providing best quality to people that is why people rushed towards the Ramazan Bazaars to buy these items.

Almost half of trucks of flours were sold out at Wahdat Colony, Naeem Saheed and Barkat Market Ramazan Bazaars.

But the arrangements at these bazaars were also poor. At Barkat Market Sasta Ramazan Bazaar, an 18-year-old girl fell unconscious due to heat wave and was subsequently rescued by medical staff present there.

Although the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore had directed to ensure a MBBS doctor to respond to any emergency but the policy guidelines were not fully followed as only pharmacists and other medical staff were found performing their duty at the Ramazan bazaars.

Parking issues also persisted at the bazaars on the first of Ramazan.

Last month, chairing a meeting Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave approval of setting up more than 300 Ramazan Bazaars while 27 model bazaars throughout the province. Besides these bazaars, Fair Price Shops and Sheri and Aftari Dastarkhawans will also be organised during the holy month.

The CM also directed that provision of quality essential items on fixed price should be ensured and if a complaint is received in this regard then the concerned administration will be held responsible.

Shehbaz had said he would personally supervise the steps taken for provision of relief to the people in Ramazan.

He warned of indiscriminate action against hoarding and profiteering.

The CM also ordered there should be no shortage of fruits, vegetables and pulses during Ramazan.

He directed that the prices of edible items in Ramadan Bazaars should be displayed through digital boards and their provision should be ensured for the citizens visiting these bazaars.

