LAHORE - City police last week was caught red-handed while stealing electricity from the national grid in Lahore’s Manga Mandi and Sundar areas. Reportedly, the meter of one police station was dysfunctional for the last several months while officers were using kunda at the other to get direct supply. This is a common practice seen at many police stations in the province.

Every fiscal year, the provincial government allocates billion of rupees for the police department but police stations rarely receive any amount from their headquarters, run by PSP class.

There are more than 700 police stations in the Punjab province and Rs 70,000 to Rs 100,000 is estimated monthly expenditure of each station. Where police funds actually disappear every year? How powerful officers embezzle this money? Why independent auditors or international firms are never engaged to monitor police spending? The answer is simple that is because of the police-political nexus.

For an instance, the government last year allocated Rs 131 million under the head of investigation cost but investigators at police stations were never paid the amount. Often, police are seen begging complainants and victims of violence for food, fuel, and other expenditures during raids. Even, some investigators minted money from a few rape victims to get phone call records of the suspected criminals from cellular companies.

During the current fiscal year, the government allocated Rs145 billion under the head of law and order including Rs 41 billion for the Punjab Safe City Authority. The funding for law and order was raised by an unprecedented 48 percent during the fiscal year 2016-17. The planned spending had been jacked up from Rs94 billion allocated in 2014-15. In 2014, the government had allocated Rs81.68 billion for the country’s largest law enforcement agency. Similarly, only Rs 62 billion had been allocated for the police department in 2012-13. The police budget got almost 100 percent raise during the last five years in this province.

The government pumped additional funds worth billions of rupees into the police pocket last year but the ground realities are the same. The station house officers and investigators are stealing electricity from the national grid to run air-conditioners in their rooms, no matter they are not allowed to avail this facility like their seniors. Still, policemen have to beg criminal elements and influential individuals to run day-to-day affairs of the station. The repair, maintenance, and white-wash of police station buildings is also their responsibility.

The annual development funds worth billions of rupees are placed at the disposal of top police officers. There is no transparent mechanism to monitor the police spending. Only, a few clerks called accountants are dealing with the funding on the behest of provincial, regional, and distort police officers.

Not so long ago, the police department had to buy bundles of cigarettes of an international brand for a senior police officer. Similarly, the Lahore police spent millions of rupees to arrange lunch or dinner in the honour of some officers last year. The department, only in papers, provided food and water to the on-duty policemen.

The provincial finance minister last year announced a record raise for the law enforcement agency, allocating another Rs44 billion to secure major cities.

Under the Safe City Project, the government had planned strict surveillance of miscreants and offenders by using modern tools including CCTV cameras. In 2016, Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Pasha claimed that the project of comprehensive surveillance system would be completed in Lahore by June 2017 and other five big cities of the province by December 2017.

“A high-tech surveillance system with an estimated cost of Rs 13 billion has been launched in Lahore in the first phase,” claimed Dr Pasha, adding that it would be completed by June 2017. According to insiders, the government has failed to complete this project since most of the work on this project is pending. “This project will be completed in other five big cities By December 2017,” she had stated in her annual budget speech.

The minister said that the Dolphin police force had been raised to counter street crime in Lahore during the fiscal year 2015-2016. As a matter of fact, city police are still reporting more than 20 armed robberies during 24 hours in Lahore. What to say about the safe cities idea in this province, where more than 20,000 people are deprived of their vehicles by gangs of auto-lifters.

According to Punjab finance minister, the police patrolling unit would be expanded to eight more cities including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Sialkot, Jhang, Sargodha, and Bahawalpur.

The government, last year, also announced establishment of “Reception Rooms” in all the police stations of the province. The finance minister claimed that at least 374 police stations had been linked up with the online system throughout the province so far. During the next fiscal year, this system would be launched in all police stations of the province to facilitate the visitors and complainants.

On the other hand, the police performance is on the decline despite massive resources and funding in recent years. There is not even a single police station in the Punjab province where cops don’t accept or extort bribe from the victims and criminals.

The law and order situation is worsening across the province. No less that 70,000 proclaimed offenders are at large and poor investigations are badly hampering the prosecution of criminals involved in heinous crimes. Investigators are unable to trace hundreds of blind murder cases.

Reportedly, Gujranwala police region has the highest number of “most wanted criminals” in the Punjab province with 3,143 POs of Category-A. The number of Category-A suspects in Faisalabad is 1,400, followed by 975 in Sheikhupura and 650 in Lahore.

The Punjab government must ensure independent audit of the police funds earmarked during the fiscal year 2016-17 before allocating more funds to the corruption-riddled department.

A retired police officer last week told this reporter that many financial scandals would hit the Punjab police department if international firms are engaged to carry out police audit. The chances of transparent audit of police funding are quite slim since the police are politicized in the province and no politician wanted to pin point financial embezzlement worth billions of rupees in this department, he observed.

ASHRAF JAVED