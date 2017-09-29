In memory of Karbala martyrs

Awan-i-Waqt organised a special sitting to pay tribute to Karbala martyrs. Noted people, including Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Pir of Choora Sharif Kabir Ali Shah, Chairman of Jamiat Ulema Ahle Sunnat Maualana Hussain Ahmed Awan, central leader of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Zubair Ahmed, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Maualana Bilal Farooq Naeemia, shed light on the Karbala tragedy. The moot, titled ‘Philosophy of Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA)’, was moderated by Aiwan-i-Waqt Incharge Saifullah Sapra. The speakers called for following the teachings of Imam Hussain. They also highlighted the plight of Rohingya Muslims Mayamer.–Staff Reporter

Flag march ahead of Ashura

Police Thursday carried out flag march on the route of main mourning processions in Lahore. Paramilitary troops and police commandoes, Police Response Units and Dolphins Squads took part in the flag march. A police spokesman said the aim of the flag march was to maintain law and order and create a sense of security among the people. Police last week mounted their biggest security operation in recent years by employing tens of thousands of officers to guard mourning processions and sittings during Muharram. Armed patrolling and security searches are intensified in all major cities with record deployment of police force. At least 125,000 police are engaged in security operations across the province. CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains visited the procession routes in Thokar Niaz Baig, Mochi Gate, and Model Town areas to review security arrangements. Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sunbal, Deputy Commissioner Sameer Ahmad Syed and DIG Operations Haider Ashraf also accompanied the police chief. While talking to reporters, the city police chief said they were providing foolproof security to the mourners at all processions and sittings taking place in Lahore. He also ordered the field officers to step up combing and search operations to hunt down suspected elements. DIG Haider Ashraf said that the city police would implement a comprehensive security plan. He said that high-tech police operation rooms are activated to closely monitor the security situation on the central route. –Staff Reporter

Road safety seminar

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad has said measures are being adopted for ensuring smooth flow of traffic. Addressing a seminar on road safety a local hotel, the CTO stressed the need for abiding by traffic rules to avert any untoward incident. “Traffic discipline shows civilisation of any nation,” he said and briefed the audience about his team’s plan to better the traffic system. It was highlighted that the traffic police in collaboration with Tevta helping motorist learn driving at four schools while work on another one underway. Istanbul Traffic SP Muslum Apayddn, SP Traffic City Division Asif Siddique and administrators and drivers of OZ-PAK attended the seminar.–Pr