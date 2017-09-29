Lahore - The Punjab government has transferred and posted three officers. According to a notification issued here on Thursday, Narowal Revenue ADC Hasan Hoti was posted as Jails Deputy Secretary. The services of ADCG Hafizabad Marzia were entrusted to the government of Balochistan for further posting, the notification maintained. Programme Director of Punjab Primary Health Care Muhammad Khan Ranjha was posted as official on special duty and directed to report the Severice and General Administeration Department for further directives.