LAHORE - The Al-Khawarazmi Institute of Computer Science at the University of Engineering and Technology is organising ICT Skill Competition 2017 in collaboration with the Huawei Technologies.

To spread awareness about this competition and the registration procedure, a KICS team organised a seminars here on Thursday. Professors from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad; University of Gujrat; UET Taxila; GIK and FAST attended the event. Officials from Huawei Technologies China and Pakistan also graced the occasion. Vice Chancellor of UET Lahore Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid welcomed the guests and delivered a short speech. He acknowledged efforts of KICS and Huawei teams to launch this event in Pakistan. Dr Waqar Mahmood, director at KICS, described the competition and the guidelines.

A large number of students from various universities came to register for this event. Students from the universities and colleges in the Punjab region are eligible to compete and register for this competition. Preliminary round of this event will commence from October 9 and it will conclude on October 13.

Regional finals will take place from 25th of October to 27th of October, whereas the national level final will be conducted from November 5 to 11.

Top six finalists from Pakistan will get a paid trip to China by Huawei where they will compete for the final from December 11 to 15. The registration had opened on August 15 and will close on September 30.