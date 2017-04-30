LAHORE - Acquisition of another 100-acre land was proposed to link the Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park (QAAP) to the Motorway, The Nation has learnt.

Previously, 100-acre land was acquired for the interchange near Motorway and now a revised layout was proposed that requires a 100-acre additional land. This move may delay the already lingering project, said inside officials of the QAAP.

“During a joint inspection by NHA and M/s MORE (FWO) of the interchange site on 15th March 2017, MORE proposed the revised layout of another 100-acre land,” the project director told the participants of a meeting.

However, the NHA was of the view that the approved design met all the requirements and insisted on following the previous design.

The industries minster, senior officials of Irrigation, NHA, Motorway and other departments concerned attended the meeting.

The project director said Rs2 billion have been allocated for the park project in Annual Development Programme 2016-17, while the project consultant estimated Rs 3 billion for mobilisation advance. He said that Rs17 billion would be required in the next ADP 2017-18.

He told the meeting that the procurement process was completed while 12 applicants’ were declared pre-qualified after due process of evaluation.

“A total of 22 applications for pre-qualification were received by March 7,” he said. The meeting was briefed about the payment for the main contractor will be made after exploring letter of credit (LC) with the Bank of Punjab. The meeting stressed the need for stepping up efforts to ensure timely completion of the project. The project committee chairman urged for firm allocation of budget for timely completion of the project.