LAHORE - The paintings exhibition of Ustad Bashir Ahmed and Saeed Kureshi was held at the Cultural Complex Saturday. The event was organised by Mahnaz Sukhera. The paintings of Ustad Bashir Ahmed will be donated to Begum and Barket Ali Trust after the exhibition.

On this occasion, Ustab Bashir Ahmed said traditional art of miniature painting had seen many innovative transformations over the last two decades, unleashing numerous variations.

He added the spirit of miniature painting continued to maintain its character and grandeur which had been possible only because of the perpetual mediation through frequent exposition of his works across the country and abroad.

Ustad Bashir said he had been persistently introducing the discernible possibilities of the traditional art form through subtle representations, be it drawing, graphite or colour. He added revelations in his paintings, although were more familiar to the practising miniaturist, however, art lovers found the inventive nuances equally rewarding.

He said pursuing the possibilities of deconstructing line and shape, the works of Saeed Kureshi convey the possibilities of expression through trivial devices. His work takes into account not only the human anatomy but also the variations of evolving designs that emerge from random lines and colour patches. When seen individually, the components of Kureshi's painting tend to appear benign, however, collectively these arbitrary clusters synthesize into vibrant compositions, Ustad Bashir added.