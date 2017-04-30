LAHORE - The Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed to have arrested the brother of a suspected suicide bomber at Lahore airport on Saturday.

The detainee was named as Akhter Afzal, a resident of Nowshera city of KP and was stated to be the brother of suspected suicide bomber Zafar Afzal.

Sources revealed that the authorities also found pictures of the bomber Zafar wearing suicide jacket, from the mobile phone of Akhter. The arrested is reported to have been filming different sections of Lahore airport. Lawmen took him to an undisclosed location.