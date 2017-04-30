LAHORE - Specialized Healthcare Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah has stressed the need for working with commitment and dedication to bring about change in health sector.

“The administration of all hospitals will have to fulfill its responsibilities in an efficient manner. It is indispensable to outsource janitorial services, security and laundry services for better management of the hospitals,” he said while addressing a seminar held regarding Health Sector Transformations at Allama Iqbal Medical College.

He directed medical superintendents of all medical colleges and teaching hospitals to evolve Computer Based Complaint Management System for addressing public complaints. He laid stress on improving local purchase of mechanism of medicines, laboratory, janitorial services, parking, security arrangements, computerized complaint cell and citizen feedback system and taking measures in this regard. He directed that every hospital should immediately notify infection control committee. Earlier, public health expert of Turkey Dr Hassan Kagil presented a report in the light of detailed survey regarding condition of hospitals of Punjab. Principals of medical colleges, Medical Superintendents of teaching hospitals, public health experts and other doctors participated in large numbers. Later, Secretary Health visited Jinnah Hospital. Principal Prof Rashid Zia and MS Dr Sohail Saqlain were also present on the occasion. Najam Ahmed Shah appreciated the administration of the hospital for improving infrastructure, high quality cleanliness, hand sanitizers and use of liquid soap in the wash rooms.