PR Lahore - Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry laid the foundation stone of new CPSP Kala Shah Kako along with Council members. On this occasion Prof. Kahlid Masood Gondal, Director General International Relation, Arkham Tariq, DCO Sheikhopura, Prof Abdullah Jan Jafar, and CPSP council members participated in this ceremony.

The post graduation institution in higher medical education CPSP established in 1962 with its headquarters Karachi along with 14 regional centres in all over the country and two international centres Nepal and Saudi Arab.

Prof Zafar in his address said that CPSP KSK Campus will provide the medical facilities of the international standard.

It will be provided with state-of-the art convention centre, modern hospital, examination halls, accommodations for doctors, nursing college, advance skills laboratory, and an international medical training centre for trainee doctors.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal thanked the CPSP council and said that this centre will help meet the training needs of trainee doctors of North region.

On this occasion, Maj Gen Salman Ali, Senior Vice President CPSP, Prof Naqibullah Achagzai, Vice President CPSP, Prof Khalid Ashrafi, treasurer CPSP, Prof. Mahmood Ayyaz, Director National Residency Program, Prof. Amir Zaman Khan, Controller Examination, Prof Muhammad Tayyeb, Director ALSO, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Suhail Chughtai, Prof Riaz Ahmed Warriach, Prof Ghulam Mustafa Arrain, Prof Uzair Ahmed Qurashi, Prof. Mooed Iqbal Qureshi, Dr. Shahzad Mughal along with seniors professors, doctors, fellows and supervisors were present.