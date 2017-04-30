LAHORE - The Punjab government and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust here yesterday signed agreements to hand over to the latter the management of two state-of-the-art Blood Transfusion Centres in Multan and Bahawalpur and four other hospitals in the periphery of Lahore as and when they complete within this year.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust will run these projects through Indus Management. This Trust comprises philanthropists who are out to serve the ailing humanity without personal interest. The 150-bed kidney center in Multan will be handed over to the Trust in June next. The Trust will manage 100-bed Manawan hospital from May/June, 100-beds Raiwind hospital from October, and 60-bed Sabzazar hospital, which would be enhanced to 100-bed, from July while the 100-bed under-construction hospital in Kahna will be entrusted for management to this Trust in November. After the completion of these hospitals, 500 beds facility would be provided in suburban areas of Lahore, which would decrease burden on main hospitals.The health secretaries of Punjab and officials of the Trust signed on the agreements.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said these agreements will go a long way to improve the healthcare system. Six hospitals will be attached with these centres to provide best blood screening facilities, and healthy blood for the treatment. He said the sale of blood without screening is a cruel business which should be eliminated. He said that this trust is running the hospital set up in Muzaffargarh with support of Turkey in a wonderful way. The Chief Minister said that Punjab government made an investment of billions of rupees for providing best treatment facilities to the common people. It is intolerable that the patient is laid on floor in the absence of doctors despite investment of billions of rupees on hospitals. This attitude cannot be accepted, and I will not tolerate it. Ordinary people deserve healthcare facilities equal that available to the people of upper class.

On the repeated strikes and the protest of the doctors the Chief Minister said they are handful of people who are creating the whole fuss and are depriving the poor of due medical treatment, which is not tolerable. He said doctors are like his brothers, and he paid great respect to those who are serving the humanity and honestly obeying call of this noble profession. They are my heroes. He said only he can feel the pain who loses his dear one due to lack of treatment or medicine. He said he tried his best to bring home the protesting doctors to the nobility of the medical profession and how the poor needed their help but it was of no avail. And when these noble people supported me, I changed my path. I still appeal to the doctors to come forward for serving the ailing humanity, and spend their energies on improving the healthcare system. He said it is a sin to spoil the hard eared money of the nation, and I will not let it happen at any cost. He said that majority of young doctors are real healers however a handful of elements are closing the doors of hospitals on the poor through the agitation. Such elements deserve social boycott. He said some say that Shehbaz Sharif is going towards privatization. I want to tell them that the administration of hospital is not being given to the Trust for his personal gains. The purpose of handing over hospitals to the trust is service to ailing humanity, so that the common people may not face difficulties in treatment in hospitals. If doctor is not present in the hospital, machine is out of order, and the ordinary people are facing difficulties for treatment despite investment of billions of rupees. Terming the young doctors he brothers, the CM asked them to serve the people instead of resorting to agitation and get their prayers. “I have to adopt this path and handed over the management of hospitals to the Trust so that the ordinary people may not be badly treated in the hospitals.” If the money of the poor nation is spoiled through agitation and closure of hospitals, then no other sin is bigger than this. He said that Cuba prioritized healthcare facilities, and as a result best healthcare system is available in Cuba today. Similarly, healthcare models of Turkey and Malaysia are wonderful. He said that Punjab government has prepared this multi-dimension mechanism of benefits, and we will continue to strive even for the better.