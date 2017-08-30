8 stolen cars seized as ringleader nailed

LAHORE: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of the Lahore police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a notorious auto-lifter gang. Police also seized 8 stolen cars from his possession. A police spokesman said the arrest was made during a successful raid by an AVLS team of the Cantonment Division. The police team raided a house on a tip-off and arrested the suspect without facing any resistance. The AVLS officers identified the suspect as Zubair alias Zubairi, said to be the ringleader of an active gang involved in vehicle-theft cases. A police official said Zubairi was wanted to the police in more than 100 cases of auto-lifting. The suspect was shifted to a police facility for further investigations. As investigators start grilling the suspect, police officials believe recovery of more stolen vehicles from his possession.–Staff Reporter

Anti-dengue workers call off strike

LAHORE: Employees of Anti Dengue Squad on Tuesday called off protest after successful negotiation with a government team, led by Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed. Hundreds of employees from across the province gathered at Directorate General Health Services in the morning to press for the demand of regularisation in service, weekly off and health professional allowance. Representatives from All Pakistan Clerks Association, EPI Welfare Federation, Punjab Paramedics Alliance and other organization also participated in the demonstration to express solidarity with employees of Anti Dengue Squad. Participation of all bodies of allied health professionals hampered service delivery at BHUs, EPI centres and dispensaries in Lahore. Accompanied by other high ups, Sumair Ahmed Syed visited the DGHS and informed the protesting employees that a summary for regularisation in service has been forwarded to the Punjab chief minister for approval. He said that weekly off has also been approved for employees of Anti Dengue Squad. The employees called off protest after assurance of DC to resolve all other issues. Leadership of protesting employees said that a sit-in would be staged outside CM House if services were not regularised within one month. –Staff Reporter

Three robbers arrested

LAHORE: Lahore’s CIA police on Tuesday claimed to have smashed a gang of robbers by arresting its three members who were involved in several armed robberies. A police spokesman named the suspects as Sharjeel, Arif, and Arslan. The police also seized cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and firearms from their possession. The suspects were shifted to the CIA Kotwali center for further interrogation. Police officer Tariq Ilyas claimed that the bandits were involved in dozens of house robberies and theft cases. He said the police were conducting raids to arrest another two members of this gang.–Staff Reporter