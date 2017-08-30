LAHORE (PR) - Former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Asma Jahangir has prayed for Justice Asif Saeed Khosa's good health and speedy recovery.

“I would like to send my best wishes to Justice Khosa and his family. I pray for his speedy recuperation,” she added.

Khosa, who was part of the five-member Supreme Court Bench on Panama Case, was admitted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology with cardiac issues.

According to hospital sources, two valves of Justice Khosa’s heart were blocked. To open the blocked valves successful angioplasty was done by the doctors in Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Asif Saeed is now under observation but his condition is out of danger, sources further stated.