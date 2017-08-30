LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami is all set to take out its ‘Ehtisab March’ from Lahore to Islamabad on September 11.

JI chief Sirajul Haq will lead the accountability march which will kick off from Data Darbar where he will address a public gathering.

Javed Kasuri, Bilal Butt, Zikrullah Mujahid and Farooq Chohan announced this during a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday.

On the way to federal capital, they said, the welcoming march programmes will be arranged at Gujranwala, Lala Mosa, Gujrat, Jehlum and Rawalpindi. All the arrangements were finalised for the march which will prove a milestone in eradicating corruption in the country, they added. The JI leaders viewed the corruption was the biggest problem of the country and said the Jamaat will continue efforts to eradicate this evil from the society.