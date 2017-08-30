LAHORE - A court on Tuesday ordered Mozang station house officer (SHO) to proceed in accordance with law on an application for registration of criminal case against PML-N MPA Majid Zahoor on the charges of fraud.

The judge passed the order on a petition moved by a citizen who had claimed that Majid Zahoor borrowed his car eight months ago but never returned it. The petitioner told the court he had been threatened over the matter. He said he filed an application for registration of an FIR with the Mozang police but to no avail.

He requested the court to order police to book Majid Zahoor. After hearing arguments, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Anwaarullah directed the Mozang SHO to record the statement of the petitioner and proceed as per law.

EID HOLIDAYS

Punjab University will remain closed from Friday 1st September, 2017 to Monday 4th September, 2017 on account of Eid-ul-Azha holidays.