LAHORE - The full bench of Lahore High Court will take up today the petition filed by PPP candidate Faisal Mir against the Election Commission for accepting the nomination papers of PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz.

Justice Muhammad Kazim Raza Shamsi will head the bench while Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi and Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan are the members.

Earlier, an election tribunal dismissed all petitions challenging the candidature of Kalsoom. However, Faisal Mir moved the court and made respondents the Election Commission, Returning Officer, SECP, NAB, SBP, FIA and Kalsoom Nawaz.

The petitioner said he was candidate of NA-120 but the RO accepted nomination papers of Kalsoom Nawaz though she concealed facts about her assets and financial resources. He said she claimed that she and her spouse did not have company in any corner of the world which he alleged was a big lie.

He claimed Kalsoom’s oath about assets owned by her and her spouse was a joke with the entire nation. He asked the court to set aside decision of the RO on the acceptance nomination papers of Kalsoom. The NA-120 by-election is due on September 17.