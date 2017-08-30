LAHORE - As the election campaign gets impetus in NA-120 with the PML-N staging a public rally yesterday, the PPP has also announced to hold a public gathering on August 31 (tomorrow).

PTI also plans to hold a big gathering after Eid ahead of the bye-polls in NA-120. PTI chairman Imran Khan will address the rally. But it would be held outside the constituency since the ECP has banned the parliamentarians to be part of the election campaign.

PPP’s Lahore President Mian Azizur Rehman Chan chaired a party meeting in NA-120 on Tuesday to devise campaign strategy for the party candidate. He also assigned responsibilities to party office bearers regarding door-to-door campaign to be launched in support of Mr Faisal Mir, the PPP candidate from this constituency.

Addressing the meeting, Chan said senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Ch Aitzaz Ahsen would address the rally. Chan also inaugurated an election camp set up at Islampura locality in the constituency.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate, Dr Yasmin Rashid continued her election campaign on Tuesday also. She visited different parts of the constituency along with party workers to have a direct interaction with the residents.

Two senior PTI leaders, former Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Ejaz Ch also addressed corner meetings in different localities to get support for the party candidate.

Also, Sajida Mir of the PPP (Workers) went door-to-door to woo the electorate in her favor. Formerly a member of Punjab Assembly, she is among the three women candidates contesting from NA-120.