LAHORE - The Punjab Cabinet at a meeting under Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday adopted a resolution praising former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his service.

The resolution read that solid steps for the strengthening of economy were taken while sincere efforts for meeting the energy needs were taken during Nawaz’ term, which was dubbed as a golden period in the history of the country.

“New records of speedy developments were set in the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the people were given relief,” the cabinet maintained.

The meeting also approved investment under the Section 9-A of Punjab General Provident Investment Fund Act 2009 while giving land for the establishment of research-cum-experimental farm in Khanewal for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University of Multan was also okayed.

The cabinet approved the transfer of land in district Jhang for the establishment of 1200MW gas power plant by the Punjab government. Similarly, it approved land for National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi. It also endorsed the agreement between Lahore Ring Road Authority and Defence Housing Authority for the transfer of land of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop. Addressing the meeting, the CM said the credit of decreasing the loadshedding goes to the former PM as under his leadership, the PML-N worked day and night for overcoming of energy crisis. He cited the establishment of three 3600-megawatt gas-based power projects in Punjab. He vowed to carry forward the mission of Nawaz.