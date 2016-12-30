LAHORE: Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired meeting of cabinet committee on health reforms at Civil Secretariat yesterday.

Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Dr Omer Saif, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Faisal Masood, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Special Secretary Health Dr Sajid Chauhan and the officers from Finance, P&D and other concerned officers attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter

The meeting deliberated to evolve Health Management Information System at public sector hospitals for enhancing performance, data collection for future planning.

Kh Salman Rafiq directed preparing working paper and recommendations for presentation in the next meeting.