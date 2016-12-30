LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar on local governance issues have demanded representation of women home based workers in local governments.

Representatives from local government, civil society organizations, Chairmen Municipal Corporation Kasur and elected members of local governments attended the seminar arranged by HomeNet Pakistan at a local hotel yesterday.

Executive Director HomeNet Pakistan Ume Laila Azhar said that Local governments were nurseries for future leadership. She urged women councilors to develop action plan on HBWs governance issues. She demanded representation of women councilors in committees. She also emphasized on gender sensitive budget allocation at union council level which would be beneficial for the future of home based workers.

The women councilors and home based workers leaders must act collectively as watch dog & dig out the issues of HBWs & women and raise collective voices for the advocacy at local level, she said. She stressed the need of proper allocation of resources in development plans. She urged developing and implementing schemes for the betterment of home based workers communities.

Nabeela Shaheen from Aurat Foundation urged empowering HBWs at UC level. Budget allocation should be made for women libraries and awareness on pro-women legislations at UC level.

Rana Amir stressed the need of organizing such seminars for elected representatives at local level for learning about their roles and responsibilities. He assured full support in taking forward the HBWs issues at the local council and city corporation level.