LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said steps would be taken to save colleges and universities from the menace of narcotics.

“We are committed to providing healthy, conducive atmosphere to the students at educational institutions,” the minister said while addressing a function at Aiwan-e-Iqbal yesterday. The gathering was organised under the aegis of an NGO, Youth Council for Anti-Narcotics.

In his keynote address, the minister said that all sorts of narcotics are injurious to health as they completely spoil human personality.

“The parents should especially keep an eye on the activities and company of their children to ensure that their kids are not succumbed to any narcotics lure,” he suggested.

Gillani said it is observed that smoking often leads to use of other harmful drugs; therefore societal trend of juvenile-smoking must be discouraged.

“The parents should also promote feeling of disgust and hatred about drugs in their children,” he added. “It is good to note that Islam has prohibited use of drugs; media; hence religious scholars and teachers should also play their role in this regard.”

The minister termed corruption and narcotics as equally detrimental and said the Punjab government is doing utmost efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs. He maintained that Pakistanis are the best in the world and added that our students have proved their intellect at different international forums.

He advised the foreign-qualified students to return back so that their motherland could benefit from their education and experience. He informed that vice chancellors of public sector universities have been given the roadmap to improve their institutions’ academic standards according to international level.

The function was also addressed by consultant anti narcotics Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Director Aiwan-e-Iqbal Anjum Waheed, representative of Anti-Narcotics Force Fatima Bhatti and others.

Later, the Minister distributed certificates among the speakers.