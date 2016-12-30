LAHORE - Punjab government has constituted a committee to supervise setting up of playgrounds and e-libraries in the province.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who also appointed a party stalwart Mr Hanif Abbasi to head the newly created body. The meeting reviewed progress on programs of setting up of e-libraries and construction of new playgrounds especially cricket grounds in the province.

Shehbaz Sharif took strict notice and expressed displeasure over delay in setting up of cricket grounds, playgrounds and e-libraries during last year and directed to constitute an inquiry committee headed by Chairman CM’s Inspection Team.

The Punjab Sports Board director general gave a briefing regarding progress on the programs. Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Mansha Ullah Butt, Jehangir Khanzada, Sports secretary and other authorities concerned attended the meeting while PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi from Rawalpindi and Secretary Communication & Works from Bahawalpur participated in the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, CM Shehbaz said that youth are bright future of Pakistan and Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for their empowerment. Shhebaz said a youth commission has been established in the province and he will preside over its first meeting. He directed that Directorate of Youth Affairs should also be activated at the earliest.

The CM added that work is continuing on the project of construction of 92 cricket and playgrounds throughout the province, including Lahore. He directed that construction work of cricket and playgrounds should be completed soon and a comprehensive plan be evolved for providing cricket playing facility in the existing playgrounds.

He said that arrangements for playing cricket at night should be made in the schools of the province which have big grounds. He said that floodlight arrangements should be made in newly constructed cricket grounds for holding tournaments at night and survey of the schools be conducted and cricket grounds be identified in this regard.

A Sports Endowment Fund has also been established in the province and sports academies will be set up at district and divisional level, he further said.

NO LOADSHEDDING AFTER 2017

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday claimed that electricity load shedding will be eliminated by the end of next year and surplus electricity will be available for agriculture, industry and other sectors in the country.

Talking to PMLN lawmakers yesterday, the chief minister said that energy projects will start generating thousands of megawatt electricity next year and cheap electricity will be available with the completion of coal and gas-based power projects.

“The CPEC project has put the country on the road to progress and prosperity. Energy projects are being speedily implemented throughout the country under CPEC.”

Where CM Shehbaz blamed the past rulers for not pulling the country out of darkness due to their inefficiency and wrong policies, he said that speed of work on electricity projects is unprecedented during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

“Every nook and corner of the country will be illuminated with the completion of power projects,” he added.

Those who called on the chief minister included MNA Ghulam Muhammad Lali, MPAs Inam Ullah Khan Niazi, Raja Muhammad Ali and Imtiaz Ahmed Lali. Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt was also present on the occasion.