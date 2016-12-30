LAHORE - The elections of the Lahore Gymkhana Club for the term 2017-19 will be held on January 25.

A three-judge election commission has been set up to supervise the process.

Justice Mian Hamid Farooq will be the chief election commissioner while Justices Sheikh Ahmed Farooq and Mian Muhammad Akram Baitu will be its members.

Nomination papers will be issued on Dec 31 from 11am to 5pm.

January 3 has been fixed for filing of nomination papers. The time for the process will be from 11am to 5pm.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers and display of validly-nominated candidates will be made on January 5.

January 7 has been fixed for filing of appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers.

Disposal of all appeals will be made on January 9.

Withdrawal of candidates and display of the final list of candidates will be made on January 12.