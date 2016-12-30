LAHORE - A man yesterday killed his wife during a scuffle over some domestic dispute in Shadbagh police precincts. Police sources said that the murder suspect was taken into custody following the incident. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The victim was identified by police as 40-year-old Sobia Bibi. Police said that the lady was shot dead by her husband Nisar Ahmed as the couple exchanged harsh words over some issue. The woman died on the spot. The police later reached the spot and arrested the killer. A murder case was registered against the accused and the police were investigating the incident.

BOY ELECTROCUTED

An eight-year-old boy was electrocuted to death and his mother wounded seriously at their house in Sabzazar, rescue workers said yesterday.

Police identified the boy as Zeeshan, who expired in the hospital. The condition of his mother was said to be serious till late yesterday night.

The boy was playing with a wiper when it touched a naked electric wire at his house in P-block Sabzazar. His mother also sustained electric shocks as she tried to rescue her child.

Both the boy and his mother fell unconscious. They were shifted to hospital by Edhi ambulance service. The boy died later.

FIA nabs human smugglers

FIA conducted a raid and arrested two land route agents and one general accused involved in human smuggling, said an agency spokesman yesterday.

The raiding team of Federal Investigation Agency arrested Muhammad Bashir, resident of Gujranwala; Arshad, resident of Mandi Baha-ud-Din; and Safdar Hussain, resident of Gujrat.

Illegal travel documents were also recovered from their possession. Cases have been registered under section 17(1)22 (b) E.O 1979.