LAHORE - City traffic police yesterday released the traffic management plan for the New Year night in Lahore with massive deployment of officers on roads to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

A police spokesman said that more than 3000 traffic policemen including three SPs, 11 DSPs, 97 Inspectors, 290 Patrolling officers, and 2900 traffic wardens would be deployed across Lahore to maintain traffic flow on the eve of New Year.

Lahore DIG (Traffic) Ahmad Mobeen yesterday said that city traffic police made a comprehensive traffic plan for New Year night.

According to the plan, traffic wardens will not only take action against the violators but also they would keep an eye on the activities of miscreants.

All SPs, DSPs and circle officers will give briefings to all traffic wardens about their duties on their points. Similarly, holidays of all officers have been cancelled and traffic wardens will be deployed in two shifts.

One wheeling and hooting on roads will not be tolerated. Special traffic squads are constituted to launch crackdown against one wheeling.

Traditionally, young men start hooting and dancing on main roads to celebrate the event on the eve of New Year night cause traffic mess. The special teams will also take action against the eve teasers.

The DIG has appealed to the people to cooperate with traffic wardens on roads. He further said that diversion points will be marked in case of any emergency situation.

Bootleggers busted

City police yesterday arrested two bootleggers and seized hundreds of liters locally made toxic liquor from their possession. Police identified the accused as Shakeel Masih and Shafique Masih.

Police said the arrested men were bootleggers and they were planning to sell the toxic liquor to their customers on the New Year night. The arrests were part of the police crackdown on bootleggers, drug pushers and gambling dens.