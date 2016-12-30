LAHORE - The youth plays a pivotal role for national development. They are to be provided equal opportunity of access of free standard education by elimination double education system.

These views were expressed by the speaker in a large conference of the young workers of Wapda/Electricity held on Thursday Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA presided over by general secretary Khurshid Ahmed of the union.

“The far reaching economic and social reforms are required to be introduced by adopting National Economic Self Reliance Policy and introduction of agrarian reforms and raising dignity of work in the society and taxing the elite and crony capitalists and feudal lords and non paying the politician since 80 percent tax payers are salaried employees in the country,” said the speakers.

The meeting was also addressed by Haji Muhammad Younas Senior Vice President, Muzaffar Mateen. Maqsood Ahmed, Rana Muhammad Akram, Sheikh Shoaib. Malik Saeed-ul-Hssan, Haji Muhammad Latif, Sajid Kazmi, Zulqarnain Shah, Rizwan Munir, Shahid and other Trade Union representatives.

The meeting in a resolution welcomed Wapda management for the acceptance of the just demands of the union for bringing contract workers having 2 years service and daily labour having 3 year service on regular basis and recruitment of young male and female workers of the deceased employees who die during the course of service and the recruitment of the children of the employees against prescribed quota.

It urged to the prime minister and the policy makers to allocate adequate resources for building new water dams for providing basic need of safe water to the citizens and developing new Hydel power stations for providing cheap electricity to overcome loadshedding at the earliest. It also called upon the government to abolish feudalism in country and enforce austerity in all walks of life.

It was urged to the youth that they may perform their work as service to the nation and forge unity among their ranks.