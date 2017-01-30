LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of cold and foggy weather yesterday with experts predicting the prevailing conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

Moderate to dense fog disturbed routine life by hampering vehicular movement on inter and intra city roads, especially from midnight to early morning. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travelling. If unavoidable, use fog lights, ensure working of wipers and drive at a slow speed.

Skaurdu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 09 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Malamjabba and Parachinar was recorded -07c, Astore -03c, Kalat, Gupis, Kalam and Bagrote -02c and Murree -01c.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 21c and 08c respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 59 per cent.

According to experts, shallow westerly wave is prevailing over northwestern parts of the country and likely to move eastward on Monday (evening/night).

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. However rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain area of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.