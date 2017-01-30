LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Punjab government institutions have made great strides by foiling the attempt to grab 1200 kanal government land in Kasur through fraud and deception.

He congratulated anti-corruption, prosecution and other law enforcement agencies on their performance.

The chief minister expressed these words at a ceremony in Model Town arranged in the honour of Anti-corruption and prosecution department officials who foiled the attempt to grab government’s land in Kasur. The Chief Minister also gave cash prizes and certificates to those officials who performed exceptionally during the whole episode.

“The criminals who were trying to capture government’s land are behind the bars and they will not escape punishment. Whoever they are they would have to face the consequences. All are equal before the law and no one is above the law,” the CM added.

Whether it is a politician or a government official whoever will be involved in corruption have to pay the price for it.

Those government officials who misuse their power and authority are not capable to hold positions but of strict punishment. Unfortunately, those who are involved in corruption of national wealth consider themselves as respectable.

The chief minister said that nations are built by reward and punishment and those who forget these principles have to face destruction. The Punjab government strictly follows this principle of reward and punishment, he added.

The Punjab government institutions played a great role not only to put these corrupt people behind the bars but also in cancellation of their bails.

In this regard, the efforts of Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law & Order, Secretary Prosecution, Director General Anti-corruption, Punjab Advocate General, Secretary to CM Punjab and the whole team are praise-worthy.