LAHORE - As many as 2,017 angiography/angioplasty procedures were performed at Punjab Institute of Cardiology during the current month compared to 1,244 in January 2016, said Medical Superintendent Dr Dildar Ahmad Khan in a press release issued yesterday.

Similarly, 647 Thalium Scan were performed as compared to 513 in January last year. Other indicators including Echocardiography tests also showed improvement. As many as 2,655 Echocardiography tests were performed during the ongoing month compared to 2547 in January 2016.

Dr Khan further said that the performance of PIC has been improved as compared to previous year. Only one month data of different procedures and tests revealed that indicators have been improved, he added.