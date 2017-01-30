LAHORE: Radiology Centre has been made functional at Shalamar Medical and Dental College yesterday. Syed Babar Ali, Shahid Hussain, Aitzaz Munawar-ud-Din, Prof Zahid Bashir (Principal Shalamar Medical and Dental College), faculty members, doctors and staff attended the inaugural ceremony. General Manager Business Development Dr Irfan Ali Syed gave a brief introduction of the institute.