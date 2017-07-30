LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust will observe 125th birthday of Madar-i-Millat Fatima Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Monday.
A special ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan at 10:30am. The ceremony will be chaired by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafique Tarrar. Noted people will participate in the event. Speakers will shed light on various aspects of life of Fatima Jinnah.
