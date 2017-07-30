LAHORE - Punjab is preparing to observe 70th Independence Day in a splendid manner.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman presided over a high level meeting Saturday to review arrangements in this regard. Punjab Information Secretary Jahangir Anwar, Additional Secretary Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Lahore Arts Council executive director, Punjab Council of Arts, Punjab Institute of Language, Arts & Culture, Lahore Museum director, Bab-e-Pakistan director and officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that logo of “Main Hoon Pakistan” will be displayed on the buildings of all attached departments of Punjab Information & Culture Department.

The Lahore Arts Council is preparing a float based on memorials of sacrifices and historic services of independence struggle in which historical items relating to Pakistan Movement will be highlighted. This float will be passed through all the important roads of the provincial metropolis on the occasion of Independence Day.

The cultural float prepared by Punjab Council of the Arts will also be sent to Balochistan on Independence Day for participating in Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations in which colourful and historical culture of Punjab will be reflected.

Officers and employees of divisional and district offices of Information & Culture Department will display badges of Pakistani flag on their dress in the month of August. Buildings of all the institutions will be illuminated on the Independence Day.

Besides flag hoisting ceremonies, independence walk, seminars, poetry competitions, national songs, dramas based on independence struggle, photographic exhibition, folk songs and folk dance festival, paintings competitions and special Jashan-e-Azadi transmission on FM 95 are included in the programmes of Information & Culture Department.

INP