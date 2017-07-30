LAHORE - Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) of the Punjab government is making vital progress in the fight against land degradation problem, a senior official said on Saturday.

Continuous land degradation had proved to be a challenge for not only the agriculture sector but also for the national economy, he said, adding that the government and other international partners of the SLM programme were committed to handling the challenge. He hoped that the SLMP would achieve its targets and all partners of the program would fully adhere to their commitments.

Local communities and other relevant persons would also be involved in finding out a sustainable and long-term solution to the problem, he further said.