LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has started power supply from its new Ali Hassanabad Feeder from 132kV Sukhh Chain Grid Station to improve power supply
to its consumers.
A Lesco spokesman said Saturday that this new feeder would divide the load of 11kV Industrial-I and 11kV New Chuhang Feeder of 132kV Chuhang Grid Station.
He added the new feeder would resolve the issues of low-voltage and overloading in areas of 11kV Industrial-I and 11kV New Chuhang Feeder including Loharanwali, Maraka, Ali Hassanabad, Main Multan Road, Chuhang, Barkat Town and Karmanwali Road.
