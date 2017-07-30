LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has started power supply from its new Ali Hassanabad Feeder from 132kV Sukhh Chain Grid Station to improve power supply

to its consumers.

A Lesco spokesman said Saturday that this new feeder would divide the load of 11kV Industrial-I and 11kV New Chuhang Feeder of 132kV Chuhang Grid Station.

He added the new feeder would resolve the issues of low-voltage and overloading in areas of 11kV Industrial-I and 11kV New Chuhang Feeder including Loharanwali, Maraka, Ali Hassanabad, Main Multan Road, Chuhang, Barkat Town and Karmanwali Road.

