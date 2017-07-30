LAHORE - Members of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) held a demonstration outside Jinnah Hall on Saturday to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif.

Led by Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed, local bodies members from the ruling PML-N took out solidarity rally from Jinnah Hall that culminated at Istanbul Chowk on The Mall.

Carrying portraits of Nawaz Sharif and banners and placards inscribed with the writings like ‘Nawaz Tere Janasar, Beshamar, Beshamar’.

They also chanted slogans against PTI chief Imran Khan.

The demo caused massive traffic jam on The Mall, where any kind of protest is banned.

Addressing the participants, Mubashir Javed said that the court could remove Nawaz Sharif from the office of PM but not from the hearts of the masses.

He said the government led by Nawaz Sharif carried out record development projects. He said that he (Nawaz Sharif) initiated energy projects to take the country out of darkness. He said that services of Nawaz Sharif would be remembered for a long period.

OUR STAFF REPORTER