LAHORE - The University of Engineering and Technology’s carrier counseling event “Open Day” ended Saturday. More than 15,000 engineering aspirants and parents attended it. The event provided information about more than 22 undergraduate programmes at UET main and satellite campuses. Special stalls from UET Kala Shah Kaku, Narowal and Faisalabad, campuses were also held. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid appreciated convener Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan and his team. Dr Fazal said, “We will keep facilitating our current and potential students in every possible way.” He added: “Student facilitation is top most priority of university administration”. –Staff Reporter