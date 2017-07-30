LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore on Saturday approved Rs13.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2017-18 with majority amid rumpus from the Opposition.

At the start of budget session chaired by Deputy Mayor/Convener Mian Muhammad Tariq, members from the ruling party started chanting slogans in favour of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The Opposition led by Afeef Siddiqui chanted slogans against the ex-PM.

The House presented scenes of fish market with members from both sides of the political divide chanting slogans against leadership of each other.

The Opposition tore apart budget documents for not getting an opportunity to speak on estimates. It also continued sloganeering during budget speech of Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed.

Giving details of budget, the lord mayor said that record Rs2.13 billion has been allocated for development. He added that Rs1.55 billion would be spent on new schemes under Annual Development Program and Rs887 million for ongoing schemes.

Some Rs286 million has been allocated for repair/maintenance of road infrastructure; Rs150 for installation of streetlights; Rs1.349 billion for pension of retired employees; Rs183 million for Ramazan Bazaars; Rs250 million for arrangements relating to Eidul Azha; Rs87 million for national festivals; and Rs110 million for advertisements.

He also announced that a parking plaza would be constructed on Hall Road at a cost of Rs600 million. The mega project would be carried out on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Javed said that priority has been given to public welfare and convenience while making budgetary allocations. Masses would get better facilities on completion of new and ongoing schemes, he stated.

The House passed the budget with majority vote amid sloganeering from the Opposition.

OUR STAFF REPORTER