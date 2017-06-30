LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways provided travel facility to more than 500,000 passengers through its Eid operations. The overall number of railway passengers has increased to 15 million per annum.

According to railway officials, the Eid Special Train operation facilitated people. Extra coaches were attached to trains and five special trains were run from Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Multan to other parts of the country to cater to the increasing number of passengers on Eid. The Special Eid Operation continued till Wednesday night, they said.

The railway minister had directed the Pakistan Railways administration to ensure standard prices of eatables, cleanliness and punctuality of trains. The first train of Eid Operation 2017 carrying over 1,100 passengers in 16 coaches left Karachi for Peshawar on Friday.

The Pakistan Railways ran eight special trains on the occasion of Eid, while special discount in fares had also been announced. Police personnel in plainclothes were deployed in trains to ensure security to passengers.

Officials said the Pakistan Railways had regained the trust of people and it was evident from the increasing number of passengers, which had swelled to fifteen million per annum. Connecting people to their loved ones is a virtue and a sacred duty, which the railways is determined to do with utmost dedication, they said.

They said that tickets were reserved for women, passengers with special needs and senior citizens in trains during Eid holidays. They said that tickets with 33 percent discount were available at windows as well as to those booking their seats in advance.