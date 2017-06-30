LAHORE - Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasir Hameed Khan has hailed the sacrifices of the security forces for peace in the country and said the business community stands by the armed forces, which are fighting conspiracies of the anti-Pakistan elements.

“General Qamar Bajwa has made an important move to get rid of sectarianism,” he said.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the LCCI acting president said that anti-Pakistan elements wanted to destroy the country economically, but the business community, government and security forces were united and committed to fighting these conspiracies. He said the business community was satisfied with the timely and strict measures against terrorism.

He said that sacrifices rendered by security personnel would not go waste. He said the entire nation stood united behind the armed forces and would not hesitate to offer any sacrifice to defeat terrorism. He said that Pakistani armed forces had made it clear to the world that they had the ability to tackle any challenge. He said that security forces, the government and the masses were ready to defend every inch of the country.

The LCCI acting president stressed the need for exposing those helping terrorists.

He said that all segments of society should play their role in this regard.