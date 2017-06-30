LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the department concerned to remain alert to cope with possible flooding during monsoon rains.

“All departments concerned whether provincial or the federal, must maintain a close and continuous liaison with each other as a matter of full preparation to cope with any emergent situation,” the Chief Minister said during the video conference on Thursday.

The CM also issued directives to keep the necessary machinery and other equipment fully functional and set up control rooms at provincial, divisional and district levels to monitor the situation.

He warned of strict action in case of any leniency while he approved increase in financial aid to the heirs of persons died in rain-related incidents from from Rs500,000 to Rs800,000.

Meanwhile, financial aid has also been increased for the injured, he added. The Chief Minister has also offered his helicopter to the Provincial Cabinet Committee for Floods work and other water flow monitoring and said that members of the committee can use his helicopter for field visits as and when they would require it. His chopper will be available to them on priority basis, he added.

During the meeting, monsoon and preemptive measures for possible floods were discussed in detail. Addressing the video conference, the Chief Minister said that water situation in rivers should be monitored 24 hours. The Metrological Department should avoid ifs and buts and rather provide authentic weather information making us of the latest technology.

The CM was displeased over non-procurement of latest radar on time for the Meteorological Department. He said the delay is a clear cut disregard to the decisions and instructions earlier that was highly deplorable. He sought strict action against the responsible persons for the delay. He directed to hold third-party audit of de-watering sets and other essential machinery items and called for keeping sufficient stock of anti-venom vaccine and water purifying tablets for in time use.

The Health Department should keep active first-aid teams and stock of essential medicines should also be kept. Similarly, advance arrangements for vaccination of animals and their fodder should be completed. He said that Provincial Ministers and Secretaries would supervise the arrangements made to deal with possible floods. Provincial Ministers and Secretaries would be deputed to play their role in this regard. The flow of water in rainy nullahs in Sialkot should be monitored 24 hours.

He further directed the flow of water of hill-torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur should also be continuously monitored. He also ordered to remove encroachments around Nullah Lai and other nullahs. He said that Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should visit embankments and spurs and Provincial Departments should be fully prepared to deal with the challenge of possible floods as formalities won’t be tolerated and third-party audit of pre-arrangements would be held along-with on-spot checking of certificates of third-party audit.

The Chief Minister directed that Provincial Ministers for Irrigation and Communication & Works and concerned Secretaries should inspect safety arrangements by paying surprise visits. He also directed to maintain suitable stock of clean drinking water. The Met Department gave a briefing about weather situation while different Provincial Departments apprised about their flood emergency plans.

CM lauds law and order committee

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has commended the performance of Provincial Cabinet Committee for Law and Order for making best security arrangement to protect life and property of the people on Eid.

He said that the performance of police and other law enforcement agencies has been commendable for making best security arrangements during Eid congregations. The members of the Provincial Cabinet Committee for Law and Order have made excellent security arrangements on Eid day and due to it, people offered Namaz-e-Eid in peaceful atmosphere.

He said that members of Cabinet Committee have worked very hard to maintain law and order in a befitting manner. The coordination of different provincial departments with the concerned agencies remained very good and they worked in a coordinated way to ensure peace.

The CM said that this passion, commitment and hard work should be continued to maintain peace in future as well. All the departments have performed as a team which is laudable and we should make Pakistan a citadel of peace by working jointly, concluded Shehbaz.