LAHORE - Justice Shujàt Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court yesterday again served notices on the vice chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore and chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on a petition challenging appointments of registrar and controller of examination of the university.

The court directed the respondents to submit their replies and para-wise comments to the petition by September 7.

Petitioner Abdul Rauf submitted through his counsel Sheraz Zaka that 13-year experience was mandatory for appointment as registrar and controller of examinations of UET, but these conditions were not met in case of aforementioned appointments. He said that both appointments had been made in violation of statutory rules of the university set under the UET Act of 1996 pertaining to qualification of officers of the university.

The lawyer drew the attention of the court to the letters written by the Punjab deputy director of Auditor General’s Department and also by the High Education Department, highlighting illegalities in appointments. He said that both appointments should be declared null and void.

Case disposed of

Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court Thursday disposed of the petitions filed by private haj tour operators with directives to the religious ministry to allocate Haj quota strictly on merit.

The private tour operators had moved the court against unfair allocation of quota among private tour operators.

The petitioners informed that the Supreme Court had already laid down that the petitioners should be given 40 per cent quota but the government was unwilling to comply with the order. The court was told that the quota should be distributed according to the recommendations of the SC and keeping in view the economy of financial packages, quality of management and provision of services.