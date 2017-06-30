LAHORE - Five members of a family who died in a road accident near Kallar Kahar were buried at a graveyard in Sabzazar on Thursday evening.

Another eight people were injured in the accident and they were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, where condition of three of the wounded was said to be serious. The victims were residents of Lahore’s Sabzazar area.

The family was going to Murree when the accident took place near Kallar Kahar. Rescue workers said that five members of the family died at the scene. They were identified by police as 40-year-old Sidra, her son Wasif, daughters Hamna and Hadia and niece Noreen. The dead and the injured were shifted to Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital by ambulances. Later, police handed over their bodies to the family.

Moving scenes were witnessed at the victims’ house in Sabzazar, as bodies were brought there. Many women and children were seen in tears over deaths in the accident. A large number of locals and relatives of the victims attended the funeral prayers for them. They were later buried at the local graveyard.