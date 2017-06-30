Lahore - Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Unesco will launch awareness campaign in slums about water management and kitchen gardening.

Unesco focal person for population planning Shaista Perwez Malikwill facilitate varsity in this regard. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi said that both projects will be made part of Active Citizenship Programe (ACP) which is successfully being run in LCWU.

Under the project, the faculty and students of LCWU will focus slums of Lahore and will educate people on water management. Techniques will be delivered how to store and purify water through simple methods.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi said that people will be briefed on self-reliance in food production. Kitchen gardening is very useful way to gain healthy and economic food, she added.

Water schemes meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting Thursday to review reactivation of water supply schemes.

According approval to rehabilitation of nonfunctional water supply schemes of the province, the CM directed to present a comprehensive roadmap next week for the restoration of still water supply schemes.

He said that rehabilitation of stationary water supply schemes will result in provision of potable water to a large population and added that this programme will have to be forwarded in a professional manner. Shehbaz said a separate institution will be setup for the restoration of static water supply schemes and it will be completely autonomous and take itself decisions. He said that innovation and modernization will have to be adopted by leaving the traditional methods. Work has to be carried out with innovation for achieving results, he added.

The meeting also reviewed progress on matters of Punjab Clean Cities Roadmap.