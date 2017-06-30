LAHORE - Participants at a protest meeting of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) demanded on Thursday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tender his resignation.

Also, they expressed concern over loss of lives in Quetta and Parachinar suicide bombings and Ahmadpur Sharqia oil tanker incident. They described the oil tanker incident an example of government’s failure to protect the lives of people.

The lawyers participating in the meeting also staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the prime minister and the government for its failure to control the law and order situation.

Presiding over the meeting, Bar President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali told the lawyers that Nawaz Sharif was facing a criminal investigation after allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering; therefore, he must step down. He said that lawyers had made a legitimate demand for prime minister’s resignation for a free and fair investigation into the allegations. He said the prime minister had no moral authority to stay in office after two senior most judges had passed a verdict against his qualification as a member of the parliament. He said the prime minister had blatantly lied to the nation and the parliament about the money trail and his foreign assets.

He said that after the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama leaks case the prime minister was no more an honest man. He said that a ruler linked to corruption should not be criticising the Joint Investigation Committee (JIT) constituted by the apex court.

Ali criticised the prime minister for his silence over killing of Muslim men, women and children by Hindu extremists in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris were forced to live like prisoners in their own homeland, but the prime minister was out to appease his Indian counterpart. He said the prime minister did not utter a single word against the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris. He said that women and children were being killed in unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control, but the prime minister was least concerned about condemning this aggression. This reflected the importance he gave to people of Pakistan, he said. He said that Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif could not go together in the prevailing situation.

The LHCBA chief said that Quetta, Parachinar and Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedies were living examples of increasing lawlessness in the country and government’s failure to protect its citizens. He said the prime minister and his children had properties and businesses abroad and they were here to rule, not serve, the nation.

LHCBA Vice President Rashid Lodhi said the prime minister was facing serious charges, but he was shy of leaving the office till he is cleared by the court of law. He said that credibility of the prime minister had become doubtful after the Panama case verdict and this factor was bringing bad name to the country.

He said it was time the nation should unite against corruption. He said that anything could be expected from the incumbent rulers who had attacked the Supreme Court in 1997 and the LHCBA just a few days ago. He said the law demanded that a public office holder facing any charges dissociate himself from his office until he is cleared of charges. He asked prime minister’s aides not to take pride in the fact that Sharif was facing investigation on corruption charges. Every accused has to face an investigation under the law, he said.

He said that lawyers would continue their protest until Sharif’s resignation. He said the legal fraternity would stand by the judiciary and the JIT. He said nobody would be allowed to erode or usurp constitutional rights of the judiciary.